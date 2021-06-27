Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,198,000 after acquiring an additional 260,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 307.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,161,000 after acquiring an additional 236,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

