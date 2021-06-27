American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.74

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 17644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,560 shares of company stock worth $10,261,044. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.