Americold Realty Trust (COLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 220.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

NYSE COLD opened at $39.10 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -782.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.58.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

