AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Lifted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 157.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ABC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $116.34 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,953,730. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

