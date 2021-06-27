Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $178.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.66 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $169.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.56.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $3,175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

