Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report $4.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.07 billion and the highest is $4.31 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.46. 9,475,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

