Analysts Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce sales of $374.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.00 million to $389.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $283.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.53.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $380.66 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $384.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.88.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

