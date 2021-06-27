Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Option Care Health posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.09 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

