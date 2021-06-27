Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. QCR posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in QCR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in QCR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 9.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCR stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,313. QCR has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $776.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

