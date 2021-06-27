Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.40). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. 607,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,594. The stock has a market cap of $982.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 14,714.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

