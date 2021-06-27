Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $964.42 Million

Brokerages expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce sales of $964.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $945.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $989.00 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $920.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $457.98. The company had a trading volume of 960,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,653. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.07. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $466.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

