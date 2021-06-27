Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.