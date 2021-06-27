Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

