Analysts Expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.53. Rexnord posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million.

RXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In related news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,579,000 after buying an additional 479,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rexnord by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after buying an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after buying an additional 184,188 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after buying an additional 514,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $63,194,000.

RXN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. 3,882,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,093. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.