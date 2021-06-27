Analysts Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.20 Million

Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to announce sales of $50.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $50.42 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $48.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $200.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $207.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $202.06 million, with estimates ranging from $186.13 million to $217.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TVTX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

