Analysts Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.20 Million

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to announce sales of $50.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $50.42 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $48.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $200.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $207.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $202.06 million, with estimates ranging from $186.13 million to $217.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TVTX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.