Analysts Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.38 Million

Brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report $302.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.70 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $266.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,524,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,047. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,985,638. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,783 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 681,950 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,289,000 after acquiring an additional 675,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $7,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

