Analysts Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Target Price at C$43.18

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.18.

CPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

Capital Power stock opened at C$41.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.49. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$26.13 and a 52 week high of C$42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The firm has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

