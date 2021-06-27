Analysts Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target at $92.80

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Diodes alerts:

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,397. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. Diodes has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.80.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.