Analysts Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT at €69.72

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €69.72 ($82.02).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €70.04 ($82.40). 365,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.