Analysts Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target at $22.54

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Invesco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

