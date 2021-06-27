Analysts Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Target Price at $56.45

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.45.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE KKR opened at $60.76 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

