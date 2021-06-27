Analysts Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Target Price at $18.71

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $134,875.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,827,019.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,985,638. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after buying an additional 2,967,783 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 22.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after buying an additional 681,950 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,289,000 after buying an additional 675,020 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $7,239,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

