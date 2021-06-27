Analyzing INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) & Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO Bioscience has a beta of -1.15, meaning that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Boston Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 50.24 -$8.35 million ($1.52) -3.29 Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 6.32 -$82.00 million $0.96 45.94

INVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boston Scientific. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -639.14% -974.33% -148.91% Boston Scientific 1.69% 9.80% 4.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for INVO Bioscience and Boston Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Boston Scientific 0 5 13 1 2.79

Boston Scientific has a consensus price target of $46.95, suggesting a potential upside of 6.46%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats INVO Bioscience on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.