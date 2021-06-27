Analyzing Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) & Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Palisade Bio and Seagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Seagen 0 6 9 0 2.60

Seagen has a consensus target price of $186.36, indicating a potential upside of 18.56%. Given Seagen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seagen is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Seagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Seagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagen has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palisade Bio and Seagen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 1,265.64 -$16.27 million N/A N/A Seagen $2.18 billion 13.11 $613.67 million $3.30 47.63

Seagen has higher revenue and earnings than Palisade Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and Seagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio -269.81% -91.77% -80.96% Seagen 29.07% 21.41% 17.93%

Summary

Seagen beats Palisade Bio on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palisade Bio

Leading BioSciences, Inc. develops therapeutics to improve human health through therapeutic protection of the gastrointestinal mucosal barrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It also develops Tisotumab Vedotin for metastatic cervical cancer and other solid tumors; ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 for metastatic breast cancer and solid tumors; and SEA-CD40, SEA-TGT, SEA-BCMA, and SEA-CD70 for various cancer diseases. Seagen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; Merck; and SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

