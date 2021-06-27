Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stake Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 478.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 27.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.