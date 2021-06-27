Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3D Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $39.30 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.27.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 865,468 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 19,247.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 44,270 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 230,832 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 88,141 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.