Anoncoin Price Reaches $0.16 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. Anoncoin has a market cap of $346,944.84 and approximately $126.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.