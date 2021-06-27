Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Anthem by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Anthem by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Anthem by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $380.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.55. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

