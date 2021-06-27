Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

AAPL stock opened at $133.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.93. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

