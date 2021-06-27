Apria (NYSE:APR) Shares Gap Down to $29.02

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.02, but opened at $27.71. Apria shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 1,462 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $986.30 million and a P/E ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.37.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,630,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth $12,384,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth $559,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth $23,576,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

