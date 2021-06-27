Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of AQST opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $150.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.59.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 39,093 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

