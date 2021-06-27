Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.54

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.54 and last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 6411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $905.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

