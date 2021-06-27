Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) rose 5.7% during trading on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $63.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 15,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 615,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.
In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.15.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
