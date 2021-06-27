Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) rose 5.7% during trading on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $63.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 15,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 615,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.