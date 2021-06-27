Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ares Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

ARCC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

