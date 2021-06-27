Ark (ARK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.08 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002075 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $92.82 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,225,378 coins and its circulating supply is 130,104,481 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

