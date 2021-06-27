Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $59.75, but opened at $61.53. Asana shares last traded at $63.25, with a volume of 7,127 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,557,432.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,460,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,861,800 and have sold 117,744 shares valued at $4,912,403. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion and a PE ratio of -42.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,550,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

