Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
ASHTY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.
ASHTY opened at $303.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.61. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $127.65 and a 1-year high of $308.05. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.72.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.
See Also: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.