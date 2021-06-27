ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 272.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $686.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $662.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $710.97. The firm has a market cap of $288.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.