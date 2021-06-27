Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce sales of $265.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.80 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $448.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ASB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,851,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,173. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 806,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 961.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 75,657 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,972,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 4.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after purchasing an additional 138,776 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.