Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Astronics worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2,611.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 933,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Astronics by 1,251.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 808,015 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Astronics by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after buying an additional 678,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Astronics by 495.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 262,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.11. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

