Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,993 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 145.2% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $143.62 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.69 and a 1 year high of $144.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.82.

