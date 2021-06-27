Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC cut their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.77.

Shares of TD opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.