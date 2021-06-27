Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.