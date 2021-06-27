Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $155.23 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.84 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

