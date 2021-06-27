Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $438,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $120,151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

