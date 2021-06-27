Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,420 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Hackett Group worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 128,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $543.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

See Also: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.