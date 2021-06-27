Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,773 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.36.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

