AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,297.50 ($56.15).

AVV has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised shares of AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

LON AVV traded up GBX 49 ($0.64) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,737 ($48.82). 305,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,276. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a market cap of £11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 330.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,486.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.43%.

In related news, insider Peter Herweck acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, with a total value of £478,980 ($625,790.44).

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

