Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 16,030 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.84. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.03.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 57.51%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

