Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 8,686 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after buying an additional 241,675 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after buying an additional 615,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Omnicell by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 470,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,936,000 after buying an additional 55,384 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $151.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.52.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMCL. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

