Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $68,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $7,419,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.67 and a 12-month high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.